Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Cut to C$53.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Open Text stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,874. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Open Text has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

