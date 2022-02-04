OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of OPKO Health worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

