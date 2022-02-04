Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

LFUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

Shares of LFUS opened at $257.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.98. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $234.59 and a 12-month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 67.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 54.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total value of $1,375,630.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock worth $7,711,915 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

