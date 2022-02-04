Oppenheimer Comments on Capital Southwest Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Capital Southwest in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSWC. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.08%.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

