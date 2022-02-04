Oppenheimer Lowers Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $285.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $370.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

NYSE:BILL traded up $52.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.73. 143,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.97 and its 200-day moving average is $250.68. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $227,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,115 shares of company stock worth $129,211,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $296,921,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter worth about $205,879,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

