Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.81

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.68. Optex Systems shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 6,067 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center-Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

