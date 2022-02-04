Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.10

Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.10 and traded as high as $12.50. Optibase shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 5,574 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Optibase from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 million and a P/E ratio of -30.12.

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Optibase had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter.

About Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

