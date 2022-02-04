Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.10

Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.10 and traded as high as $12.50. Optibase shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 5,574 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut Optibase from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 million and a P/E ratio of -30.12.
About Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS)
Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Optibase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optibase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.