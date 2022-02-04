Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,763 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 2.1% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.80 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

