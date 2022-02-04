Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 198.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,903 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Orchid Island Capital worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 176,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 747,586 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,083 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $683.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.25. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -825.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

