O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128,134 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,444 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $660.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.79 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $670.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $634.90.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $686.64.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

