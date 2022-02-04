Orient Walt Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $521,916.12 and approximately $17,251.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00052502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.15 or 0.07256543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,583.22 or 1.00111313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006600 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

