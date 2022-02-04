Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce $67.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the highest is $68.63 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $72.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $278.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.58 million to $278.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $308.35 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $309.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OBNK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $43.30 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

