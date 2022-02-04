Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $266,012.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00093838 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000217 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

