OTOCASH (OTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.74 Million

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, OTOCASH has traded 75.8% lower against the dollar. One OTOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OTOCASH has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $77.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010906 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 116.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000587 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OTOCASH Coin Profile

OTOCASH is a coin. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,307,413 coins and its circulating supply is 36,820,604 coins. The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OTOCASH’s official website is www.otocash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OTOCASH (OTO) is a Scrypt-PoS Based Cryptocurrency, OTOCASH coin will be used on OTOCASH PAYMENT SYSTEM platform that enables buyers to use their OTO Coins in order to pay sellers (private or merchants). It provides users or merchants with the safety and convenience with KYC and offers consumer-protection to buyers and sellers. “

OTOCASH Coin Trading

