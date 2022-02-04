Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 62.6% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,994,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 370,031 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

