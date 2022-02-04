Ovintiv Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Shares of OVV opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 3.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

