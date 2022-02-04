Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001286 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $27.79 million and approximately $40,222.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,915.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,834.61 or 0.07476208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00297143 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.00755888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00074195 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.00410738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00239500 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,985,792 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.