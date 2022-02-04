PAC Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $194,614.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $30.59 million and approximately $194,614.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006950 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000240 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011592 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,092,622,051 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

