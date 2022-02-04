Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $358.49

Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 358.49 ($4.82) and traded as low as GBX 352.36 ($4.74). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.77), with a volume of 41,862 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £432.39 million and a PE ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 358.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 353.08.

About Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

