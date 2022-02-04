Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

RWJ traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.37. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,050. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $94.56 and a 52 week high of $131.07.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.