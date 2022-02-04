Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,155 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Tesla makes up approximately 1.0% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Tesla by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,818 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $16.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $908.00. 702,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,960,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.87 billion, a PE ratio of 181.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,016.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $897.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,184,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,338,847. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

