Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 8,960 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RZG traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $143.02. 961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.31. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $137.17 and a 12 month high of $178.95.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

