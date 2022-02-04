Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys New Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.45. 2,065,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,059,367. The company has a market capitalization of $649.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

