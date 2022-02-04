Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

NASDAQ PKW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $76.24 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

