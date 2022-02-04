Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys Shares of 12,868 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period.

ARKK stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,083,607. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.01. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

