Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $1.11 Million in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,087 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,104,000 after purchasing an additional 813,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,895,000 after purchasing an additional 683,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 583.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,238,000 after purchasing an additional 655,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 509.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 678,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter.

IHI stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. 54,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,656. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

