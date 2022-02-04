Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $1.50 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 295.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.70. 4,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,471. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $99.84 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.