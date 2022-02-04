Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $1.54 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,762,000 after buying an additional 192,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,224,000 after buying an additional 130,417 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.95. 8,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

