Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT traded down $3.53 on Friday, reaching $134.41. 2,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,412. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average of $144.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $157.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

