Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 178.8% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.06. The company had a trading volume of 53,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,901. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $92.93 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

