Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.02. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $152.64 and a one year high of $193.31.

