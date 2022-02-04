Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases New Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,091.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 77,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,869 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12,768.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.06. 3,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,499. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.79. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $97.05 and a 1-year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

