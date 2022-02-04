Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $130.19. 133,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,477. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.20 and its 200-day moving average is $157.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

