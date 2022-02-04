PAID Network Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $38.45 million and $570,050.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00052502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.15 or 0.07256543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,583.22 or 1.00111313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006600 BTC.

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

