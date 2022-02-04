Pallapay (PALLA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $182,455.00

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $14.16 million and approximately $182,455.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00049571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.03 or 0.07244113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,628.08 or 0.99732864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00052634 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 586,249,412 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.