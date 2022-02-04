Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,883 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after purchasing an additional 665,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,602,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $1,458,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AMN traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $103.71. 6,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

