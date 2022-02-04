Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

Shares of FB traded down $6.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.25. 1,554,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,059,367. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $643.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

