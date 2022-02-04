Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 682 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $410.02. The company had a trading volume of 450,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,085,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $423.90 and a 200-day moving average of $416.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $341.92 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

