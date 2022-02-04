Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,484 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,859,766. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.53 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

