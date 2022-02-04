Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,693 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.3% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $508.48. The stock had a trading volume of 48,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,659. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $239.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.