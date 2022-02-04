Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after buying an additional 978,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after acquiring an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,759,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,683,000 after purchasing an additional 85,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after acquiring an additional 783,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.28. The company had a trading volume of 156,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,543,523. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day moving average is $148.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $395.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

