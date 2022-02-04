Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 735,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,020,381. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

