Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 29.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.68) to GBX 3,200 ($43.02) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

DEO traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.53. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

