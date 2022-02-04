Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.80 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.7% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after buying an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after buying an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,687,000 after buying an additional 502,075 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.29. The stock had a trading volume of 30,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,608. The company has a market cap of $232.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.55 and a 200 day moving average of $251.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

