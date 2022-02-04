Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.46 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,492 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises about 0.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 207,938 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 99,114 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock worth $4,697,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $136.31. The company had a trading volume of 34,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average of $136.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.