Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.90. 381,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,978,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $440.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.47 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

