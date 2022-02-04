Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $5,092,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $314.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,091.20. 315,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,268.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3,364.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

