Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 24,988 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 567.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,389 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $129.04. 75,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,574,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.