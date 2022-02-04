Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 9,684 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $225,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.19. 186,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,207,664. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.93 and a 200 day moving average of $221.86. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $433.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

