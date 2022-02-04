Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.12.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.04. 361,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,185,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

